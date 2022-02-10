Bhumi Pednekar on how tough it was riding a scooter for 'Badhaai Do' in Mussoorie on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Mumbai :

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar talks about shooting abroad and how tough it was riding a scooter for 'Badhaai Do' in Mussoorie on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.





The actress opens up about how she has never shot for a film outside India in her span of 6 years in the industry and how shooting for 'Badhaai Do' in Mussoorie was nothing short of an adventure.





Bhumi reveals that they shot for 'Badhaai Do' in Dehradun and Mussoorie, and a little in Goa.





Actress Archana Puran Singh said that even though her hometown is Dehradun she has never been there to shoot for anything, to which Bhumi replies, "You've shot abroad right? Do you know my story? From the time I started my career I have not shot outside India even once! I always think, 'okay if the location is London I'll say yes without reading the script.' There is no such district in India where I have not shot for a film".





She also adds that she rode a scooter for the first time while shooting for 'Badhaai Do'.





"Before every take the atmosphere would be tense and people would say, 'everyone gets away from the roads! Are all the roads blocked!? She can crash the scooter, everyone be careful.'"





The actress shares that director Harshvardhan Kulkarni would choose the toughest roads for her to ride the scooter on: "My director was such that he would choose the toughest of roads which have a big slope and he used to take long shots and I would drive badly. I thought of it as quite an adventure."