National Award-winning film editor K.L. Praveen is now Lord Praveen

Chennai :

National Award-winning film editor K.L. Praveen may well be within his rights to demand that he be addressed as 'Lord Praveen K.L.' from now on, thanks to his decision to purchase a small piece of land in Scotland.





Yes, you read that right! On Thursday, the editor, who is one of the most sought after technicians in the Tamil film industry, posted a picture of a proclamation establishing him to be a Lord and wrote, "As they sayeth, acquiring a piece of land in Scotland and by the rule of the land maketh thee a Lord."





When IANS got in touch with Praveen to confirm if he had indeed bought land in Scotland, Praveen said with a laugh, "Yes, I've bought one square foot of land. It's an effort to conserve the environment. I've bought this square foot of land through a website called establishedtitles.com. You buy a square foot and they plant a tree on your square foot for you."





Stating that he had two titles -- one for himself and another for his wife, Praveen disclosed that this was more an effort towards conserving the environment.





"Anybody can buy land for a small sum. However, you won't know where your square foot is. However, you get to keep the titles for life. I saw this on Instagram about two months ago and I was contemplating it. I decide to buy it now," he signed off.