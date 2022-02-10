Suniel Shetty looks fierce in first look from 'Invisible Woman'

New Delhi :





Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Zulfe Bandha mat Karo tum, Hawayee naraaz rehti hai.. Captured #BehindtheScenes on the sets of #invisiblewoman @yoodleefilms @saregama_official."









Anna's fans have been excited since it was announced that their favourite actor will be back in action in the web series backed by the film arm of Saregama India -- Yoodlee Films.





For the unversed, this project will also mark Shetty's debut in the digital space. The noir action thriller series is being helmed by acclaimed Tamil director Rajesh M Selva of Thoongaa Vanam and Kadaram Kondan fame.





The official Instagram handle of Yoodlee Films also shared some behind-the-scenes shots of the 60-year-old from the film. Reportedly, the series will also star actor Esha Deol in the lead role.

'Anna is back in action', sums up veteran actor Suniel Shetty's first look from 'Invisible Woman'. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shetty shared a close-up picture of himself revealing it as his first look from the upcoming action thriller series 'Invisible Woman'.