Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher join Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon'

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has added actors Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou and Ray Fisher to the cast of his next feature directorial ''Rebel Moon''.





South Korean star Bae Doona, known for starring in hit shows ''Kingdom'' and ''The Silent Sea'', has also joined the cast along with Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E Duffy, Charlotte Maggi and Sky Yang.





Led by Sofia Boutella, the film is Snyder's second project with streaming service Netflix after his 2021 movie ''Army of the Dead''.





Snyder shared the news of cast additions in a post on Twitter while posting concept art for the film.





''Honored to welcome this incredible cast to Rebel Moon. Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher join previously announced Sofia Boutella.





''Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, & Sky Yang round out the cast. More to come. Let's go! #RebelMoon @Netflix'' he tweeted.





Snyder has penned the screenplay for ''Rebel Moon'' with writers Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, based on a story by Snyder and Johnstad.





“When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand,” the official logline of the film read.





''Rebel Moon'' is the first project to come out of Snyder, his wife Deborah Snyder and production banner The Stone Quarry’s first-look deal with Netflix that was signed after the success of “Army of the Dead”.





Snyder, Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller will produce via Stone Quarry, while Eric Newman will produce for Grand Electric. Sarah Bowen will serve as executive producer.