I have a responsibility to elevate Tamil cinema to the next level: Dhruv Vikram

Dhruv Vikram, who took Kollywood by storm with the film Adithya Varma in 2019, talks to us about his upcoming film Mahaan in which he shares screen space with his father, the national-award-winning actor Vikram. In this no-holds-barred interview, the young actor talks about his game plan going forth and his vision for Kollywood.





Dhruv Vikram is all prepped up for a telephonic interview where he fielded questions on his role as Dada, a cop in Mahaan. Filmmakers in Kollywood, as is known to us all, have a penchant for casting actors in their 30s, 40s, and sometimes even 60s, as college students.





However, after playing a surgeon in his first film, Dhruv now essays the role of a policeman in his second outing. And it’s a character that is way more weathered than his youth. “I have been landing such roles by default, it is not that I gravitate towards them. I believe taking on such roles is em-

powering in its own way. I get to learn the nuances of a performance when I portray such weighty characters. My role in Mahaan will see me portraying a teenager, followed by that of a youngster in the early 20s and finally as a mature individual hitting 30. However, I have also been keen on picking up romantic parts and hopefully portraying a chocolate boy in his teens. There are quite a few scripts I have landed on those lines. I hope I get to do them as well,” he begins.





Asked to divulge a bit more about his character in Mahaan, Dhruv prefers to maintain a low profile and says that he has merely contributed to a film where his dad takes center stage. “I have contributed my bit to a massive project. It was a huge learning experience, working on the sets every day with Appa and Karthik Subbaraj. I have gained an appreciation of both their techniques. With Mahaan, I have learned the importance of the chemistry shared by the director and the star and how it shows in the finished product,” he adds. He is quick to admit that Vikram had a few pointers for Junior. “Appa would always come up with suggestions and explain how I could have done a better take than what was captured. I imbibe those inputs and put them to practice the next day on sets,” he smiles.





Dhruv remarks that playing a reel-life son to Vikram was the relatable aspect of Mahaan. “Portraying his son in front of the camera is something I could relate to. Although it was a totally different dynamic as compared to our real-life, off-screen personas, there are a few moments between us that struck an emotional chord as well, which I must not elaborate on right now,” says Dhruv.

Comparisons are only inevitable, and Dhruv has also found himself benchmarked alongside his father. He opens up by saying he doesn’t feel any pressure when people draw comparisons to his father. “I feel privileged when someone compares me to my father. We are all aware of his wonderful contributions to Tamil cinema. So that isn’t a pressure per

se. I know I cannot take this medium for granted. I am here to stay and I feel I have a responsibility of sorts to help push Tamil cinema to the next level,” he tells us.





Dhruv is also a childhood friend of Sanjay, who is the son of actor Vijay. Sanjay is an aspiring filmmaker and Dhruv says he is more than keen on essaying a role in a film that Sanjay wishes to helm. “Sanjay is technically proficient and has amazing storytelling skills. I would certainly like to do a film with him if he has plans to have me on board,”

he chuckles.





Summing up his thoughts on the upcoming Mahaan, his sophomore project, Dhruv feels that his third film could be even more crucial to his career. “Adithya Varma happens to be a remake. In Mahaan, I play a minor role. I believe my third film will be the most decisive venture of my career, where I will put all my learning to use,” he concludes.



