Ranveer shares YouTube sensation lip-syncing Deepika's lines from SLB film

Mumbai :

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has shared a video of little social media sensation, Rashi Shinde, channelling the character of Leela, played by Deepika Padukone in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela'.





In the short clip from the Moj app, Shinde, who is said to have more than 10 million followers, sports a lehenga-choli and lip sync's Deepika lines from the film. She nails Deepika's expressions as she delivers the lines.





Sharing a lip-sync video on Twitter, Ranveer wrote: "Leela jaisi koi nahi (No one is like Leela)!" Ranveer, incidentally, played the leading role of Ram in the film loosely based on the 1961 version of 'West Side Story'.





Tagging Deepika, Ranveer added: "Check out this mini version of you!" Describing Rashi as "chhoti Deepika", he gushed: "Love the expressions!"