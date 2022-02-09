Nelson to helm Rajinikanth's next

Chennai :

Director Nelson Dilipkumar is set to direct 'Superstar' Rajinikanth's next, tentatively titled "Thalaivar 169". The official announcement from the makers would be made soon, according to the industry grapevine.





Sun Pictures is said to bankroll the project. This would be the production house's consecutive collaboration with the actor and the director, following Annaatthe and Beast respectively.





Being a regular in both Nelson and Rajinikanth's films, Anirudh is the favourite to score music for the film.





Rajinikanth's previous film Annaatthe was criticised for its cliched treatment; Nelson, who meticulously avoids cliches, is an interesting addition to the star's film. The director is basking in the success of the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Doctor and is awaiting the big-ticket Beast's release on April, starring 'Thalapathy' Vijay.