R. Balki explains why 'Pad Man' is the most important movie he ever made

Mumbai :

Acclaimed filmmaker R. Balki's film 'Pad Man', inspired by and based on the life of visionary Arunachalam Muruganantham, has completed four years.





Balki walked down memory lane and spoke about why the film, which stars Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, was an important one for him.





He said: "It was an important film and an ode to one of the most creative minds, Muruganantham, who went about breaking the taboo of menstruation-related issues. The film furthered his cause and made it an acceptable family conversation - a huge task in even the developed countries! For me, Pad Man is the most important film I have made so far!"





He added: "In the film, Akshay Kumar was at his best and lived the role. A 13-minute monologue with fluctuating emotions in one take! Very few actors have done that in cinema! Truly a performance that touched me even as we were filming it."





Co-produced by Hope Productions, Cape of Good Films, Columbia Pictures, SPE Films India, KriArj Entertainment and Mrs Funnybones Movies, the Balki directorial was co-written by the filmmaker along with Swanand Kirkire.