Exclusive: Gautham Karthik-Manjima Mohan likely to announce their wedding later this year

Chennai :





Yes! The Kollywood heartthrobs have been in a relationship for over a couple of years and have now decided to tie the knot.





"They have been living together in Chennai and started seeing each other on the sets of Devarattam. The couple is looking out for an auspicious date later this year. They will also be announcing their wedding officially in coming months." said a Kollywood insider to DT Next.





This is great news for fans of Gautham and Manjima ahead of Valentines' Day. While other sources said that the wedding will take place in April, we contacted Gautham and Manjima to check on the right date.





While Manjima only denied that the wedding will not take place in April, she did not deny her relationship with Gautham Karthik. The actor too said that he will be busy shooting in April and if there is a wedding happening, he will be happy to let us know by himself.

