Ponniyin Selvan -1 will release on big screen, we want the audience to celebrate it: Madras Talkies

Chennai :

A few hours ago rumours on the internet spread like wildfire that Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-I aka PS-1 will have a direct premiere on an OTT platform and won't have a theatrical release. This upset fans of stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan, who took to social media and expressed their disappointment.





Madras Talkies officially refuted these rumours. "Ponniyin Selvan franchise will surely be a theatrical release and not a "OTT-only release. The film has been made for theatrical experience. Direct OTT premiere of Ponniyin Selvan are baseless rumours. We want our audience to celebrate the big film on the big screen with their family and friends," Siva Ananth, the executive producer of the film, confirmed to DT Next. This confirmation from the producers will now put an end to all rumours surrounding the release.





Ponniyin Selvan, which is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions has a star ensemble of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Shobita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. AR Rahman has composed the music while Ravi Varman has operated the camera.