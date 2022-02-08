Tue, Feb 08, 2022

Most-awaited Oscar nominations are out: Check list here..

Published: Feb 08,2022

Oscar nominations 2022

Chennai: The prestigious Academy Awards, nominations are out! It is that time of the year, the most-awaited Oscar nominations are underway. This time too, there are hundreds of films and documentaries which have been sent for consideration. Check the list of movies which made the cut in the 23 coveted categories.

 

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story


Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story


Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer


Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth


Best International Feature

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World


Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story


Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story


Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home


Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire


Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies


Best Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive” (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)


Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon


Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci


Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick... BOOM!


Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog


Best Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold


Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper


Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World


Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog


Best Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog


Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story


Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story


Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

