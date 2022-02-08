Most-awaited Oscar nominations are out: Check list here..

Best Picture





Belfast





CODA





Don’t Look Up





Drive My Car





Dune





King Richard





Licorice Pizza





Nightmare Alley





The Power of the Dog





West Side Story









Best Director





Kenneth Branagh – Belfast





Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza





Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog





Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car





Steven Spielberg – West Side Story









Best Actress in a Leading Role





Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye





Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter





Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers





Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos





Kristen Stewart – Spencer









Best Actor in a Leading Role





Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos





Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog





Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!





Will Smith – King Richard





Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth









Best International Feature





Drive My Car





Flee





The Hand of God





Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom





The Worst Person in the World









Best Production Design





Dune





Nightmare Alley





The Power of the Dog





The Tragedy of Macbeth





West Side Story









Best Cinematography





Dune





Nightmare Alley





The Power of the Dog





The Tragedy of Macbeth





West Side Story









Best Visual Effects





Dune





Free Guy





No Time to Die





Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings





Spider-Man: No Way Home









Best Documentary Feature





Ascension





Attica





Flee





Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)





Writing with Fire









Best Documentary Short





Audible





Lead Me Home





The Queen of Basketball





Three Songs for Benazir





When We Were Bullies









Best Music (Original Song)





“Be Alive” (King Richard)





“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)





“Down to Joy” (Belfast)





“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)





“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)









Best Animated Feature Film





Encanto





Flee





Luca





The Mitchells vs the Machines





Raya and the Last Dragon









Best Makeup & Hairstyling





Coming 2 America





Cruella





Dune





The Eyes of Tammy Faye





House of Gucci









Best Film Editing





Don’t Look Up





Dune





King Richard





The Power of the Dog





tick, tick... BOOM!









Best Actor in a Supporting Role





Ciarán Hinds – Belfast





Troy Kotsur – CODA





Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog





JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos





Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog









Best Live Action Short





Ala Kachuu – Take and Run





The Dress





The Long Goodbye





On My Mind





Please Hold









Best Animated Short





Affairs of the Art





Bestia





Boxballet





Robin Robin





The Windshield Wiper









Best Original Screenplay





Belfast





Don’t Look Up





King Richard





Licorice Pizza





The Worst Person in the World









Best Adapted Screenplay





CODA





Drive My Car





Dune





The Lost Daughter





The Power of the Dog









Best Music (Original Score)





Don’t Look Up





Dune





Encanto





Parallel Mothers





The Power of the Dog









Best Sound





Belfast





Dune





No Time to Die





The Power of the Dog





West Side Story









Best Costume Design





Cruella





Cyrano





Dune





Nightmare Alley





West Side Story









Best Actress in a Supporting Role





Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter





Ariana DeBose – West Side Story





Judi Dench – Belfast





Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog





Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard