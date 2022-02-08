Trailer of web series 'Bestseller' released

Mumbai :

The makers of director Mukul Abhyankar's 'Bestseller', featuring actors Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni, on Tuesday released the trailer of the Amazon Original web series.





The intelligent and gripping psychological thriller is a perfect blend of suspense and drama, which will take audiences on a journey into the dark labyrinth of flawed human nature.





Produced by Siddharth Malhotra's Alchemy Production LLP and directed by Mukul Abhyankar, 'Bestseller' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 18 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.





"As soon as I read the script, I found it so exciting and thrilling, that I instantly knew it would make for a fascinating watch," said Mukul Abhyankar, director of 'Bestseller'.





"My experience of working with the cast and crew of 'Bestseller' has been amazing, right from the time I read the script to shooting with this exceptionally talented team, at some of the most authentic locations in the country. I am certain the audience is going to love every suspenseful minute of the series and will be left asking for more by the end of the eighth episode."





Speaking about the series, veteran star Mithun Chakraborty said, "Lokesh Pramanik, my character in 'Bestseller', is a unique personality with interesting quirks. I enjoyed playing him with all his eccentricities. I also had a great time working with my talented co-stars on the series; everyone worked really hard to bring their characters to life. I couldn't have asked for a better streaming debut. I have a lot of faith in Mukul Abhyankar and believe he has done a commendable job in developing an extremely entertaining thriller. 'Bestseller' will definitely appeal to suspense and thriller fans across the globe."





"I am thrilled that 'Bestseller' is my full-feature digital debut," said Shruti Haasan. "When Siddharth Malhotra reached out to me for 'Bestseller', I was working on a number of projects and wasn't sure if I could make this commitment, but the moment I went through the script, I couldn't put it down. I was hooked to the layers in the story and found my character so compelling, that I just had to do it. I always wanted to enter this space with a female lead story and it was an amazing opportunity to play a character I couldn't pass up. I have worked hard to prepare for my role and I am really looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to the series."





Arjan Bajwa said, "I am quite excited about my role as Tahir Wazir, a successful and assertive writer whose life undergoes drastic twists and turns, when he crosses paths with a stranger. Given the multiple layers to the character, it was a challenging role to play but at the same time a fantastic experience as an actor to portray Tahir. I cannot wait for 'Bestseller' to reach viewers across the world."





"I was probably the first of the cast to come on board the team of 'Bestseller' as Siddharth Malhotra, the producer of the series, saw Mayanka in me," shared Gauahar Khan.





"The character of Mayanka is very multifaceted. She has complex relationships with those around her and strives to strike a balance in her professional and personal life. She is someone a lot of women will identify with. Director Mukul Abhyankar has dealt with the nuances of my character beautifully."