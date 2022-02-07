Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma-starrer titled 'Nitham Oru Vaanam' in Tamil

Chennai :

Debutant director R.A. Karthik's upcoming bilingual, featuring actors Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali, Shivathmika Rajashekhar and Shivada in the lead, has been titled 'Nitham Oru Vaanam' in Tamil and 'Aakasham' in Telugu.





On Monday, several celebrities including Arya and Dulquer Salmaan released the first look and title of the film.





Tweeting the first look poster of the film, actor Ashok Selvan said, "Every once in a while a project comes and challenges you and in the process changes you. Presenting to you 'Nitham Oru Vaanam' (Tamil) / 'Aakasham' (Telugu). A journey like you've never seen before!"





Actress Ritu Varma, who plays the female lead in the film, tweeted, "'Sometimes it's the journey that teaches you a lot about your destination.' This poster is just a glimpse of the beautiful journey we're all going to take you along White heart."





Actress Aparna Balamurali, who impressed as the female lead of Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru', tweeted, "So happy to share the title of my next 'Nitham Oru Vaanam' / 'Aakasham' directed by RA Karthik !! Thank you so much sir for making me a part of this beautiful journey! Sharing screen with the amazing Ashok Selvan and all my dear friends Ritu Varma, Shivathmika and Shivada."



