Arabic Kuthu: Beast's first single to be out on February 14

Chennai :

The much-awaited update on the first single from actor Vijay's Beast is out and fans are elated! Producers of the film, Sun Pictures released a promo of 'Arabic Kuthu', which will be released on Valentines Day.





"#BeastFirstSingle, #ArabicKuthuOnFeb14, wait.. #ArabicKuthu? 🤨 Appadina? Therinjika indha link ah click pannunga," Sun Pictures tweeted on Monday. The lyrics of the song is penned by actor Sivakarthikeyan, marking the first ever collaboration of the two actors.





Check the promo video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aVdxDDrcTc





In the six-minute video director Nelson Dilipkumar, music director Anirudh Ravichander and lyricist Sivakarthikeyan could be seen and Vijay could be heard talking to the trio. The film stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde, and with Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley and Bjorn Surrao in supporting roles.



