Did Shah Rukh Khan spit on Lata Mangeshkar at funeral? Fans refute claims

Fans of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh in no time flooded the platform with pics to defend him from accusations that the actor was spitting at the funeral of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The actor and his manager attended the manager Pooja Dadlani attended the funeral on Sunday.





In the pictures and video that went viral across social media, Shah Rukh Khan was seen praying with his hands raised who then blew his blessings on Lata and Dadlani was seen praying with her hands joined. The video was shared by Arun Yadav, state in-charge of BJP Haryana's information technology department, who asked, "Did he spit?"









Actor Urmila Matondkar came in support of the actor and tweeted, "As a society, we have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting. You are talking about an actor who has represented the country on various international platforms. Politics has reached such low levels and it's really sad.”









Fans even posted scenes from Shah Rukh's My Name is Khan. In the film, where the actor plays a Muslim, would read the morning namaz and blows air over the young boy to bless him. “He Just Blow air after Reading Dua...its part of ritual! #LataMangeshkar #SRK," wrote a fan.





While many have appreciated his gesture of saying a dua, a section of people on social media targeted him.





Check what the fans of Bollywood had to say:





