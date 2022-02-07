Kanye deletes post after claiming Kim accused him of 'putting a hit out on her'

Washington :





According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 44-year-old rapper and fashion mogul, who now goes by Ye, on Sunday, in a now-deleted Instagram post, had shared screenshots of an alleged text message conversation with Kardashian's unnamed cousin showing support over his displeasure of 8-year-old North being on TikTok without his consent.





"THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM'S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS," he wrote in all-caps.





In a second since-deleted post on Sunday, Ye shared another text message screenshot of him asking for Kardashian's phone number.





The 'Donda' rapper took things a step further by claiming that his estranged wife has "ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER," with no further elaboration.





He wrote, "YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER. SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER."





He had recently accused Kardashian of trying "to kidnap my daughter" for Chicago's 4th birthday. The rapper took to social media in January to explain how Kardashian hadn't invited him to their daughter's party.





He later thanked Travis Scott, who's expecting his second child with Kardashian's half-sister Kylie Jenner, for eventually providing the address.





"THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE," he continued in his Instagram post on Sunday.





TMZ has reported that Kanye did get to have the kids to himself today, which seems to have triggered his mass deletion of the disparaging posts.





A video is circulated online appears to show all 4 of his children hanging out with him at some sort of church service he was at in L.A. Kanye and Kardashian got married in May 2014 after two years of dating.





She filed for divorce in February 2021, and asked for joint custody of kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

American rapper Kanye West once again lashed out at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid a public feud.