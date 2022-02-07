Beast mode on: Makers to release movie update at 6pm today

Chennai :

The makers of the upcoming Vijay's Beast, who already announced that the film will hit the screens on April 14 or on April 28, have shared a post stating another update for the film to be released at 6 pm today.





Already, the sources close to DT Next had confirmed that the actor has completed his dubbing and the film has entered the post-production stage.





Sun Pictures, who is producing the film, shared the post on Twitter and said, "Beast Mode on. #BeastUpdate! Today @6 PM".









Fans are eagerly waiting to know what the update is going to be as it is one of the most-anticipated Tamil films for 2022.





The Tamil-language movie, a comedy-action thriller, is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sun Pictures. The film also stars Pooja Hedge, Shine Tom Chako, Aparna Das, Redin Kingsley, Selvaraghavan, VTV Ganesh, Yogi Babu, John Vijay, and others. The film score is by Anirudh Ravichander.





After Beast, the actor has Dil Raju's upcoming multilingual film tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 66' helmed by Vamsi Paidipally.