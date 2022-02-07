Madhuri Dixit expresses grief on Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Mumbai :





Taking to her Twitter handle, the actor wrote, "The angelic voice that made us all swoon and fall in love has gone to the heavens to spread that love. Hearing Lata Tai's melodies over the years, remembering her image in 2 choti's & that childlike attribute has left like an imprint that will never ever leave our hearts."





"It's your memories that remain with us. You will truly never leave our hearts but the void too shall never be filled. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti," she added.









For the unversed, Lata has crooned many memorable songs that were picturised on Madhuri including 'Dholna', 'Maye Ni Maye', and 'Didi Tera Dewar' among several others.





Bharat Ratna awardee who passed away at the age of 92, was cremated at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours.









The vehicle in which her body was taken to the stadium was completely decorated with white flowers and also had a massive photo of hers. The coffin in which her mortal remains were placed was also wrapped in tricolour as the army marched along.





For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects. Several celebrities were present at the funeral including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.









They paid floral tributes to the late iconic singer. Prominent ministers including Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Piyush Goyal and Sharad Pawar were also present.





Eight priests dressed in white arrived to conduct the final rites. Blocks of sandalwood were placed at her body while the priests chanted the mantras.









Late Lata Mangeshkar's brother Hridaynath accompanied by his son Aadinath Mangeshkar lit the funeral pyre.





She also received a gun salute during the last rites. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid and pneumonia.





Two-day nationnal mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar, government sources informed on Sunday.





