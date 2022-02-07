Mon, Feb 07, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar's death: Industry in tears

Published: Feb 07,202208:31 AM

Here are some tweets from celebrities who send their condolences for late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar
Chennai: It’s a sad day . End of an era as the Nightingale of India #LataMangeshkar ji is no more. She will continue to live in the hearts of people through her songs forever . My deepest condolences to the near and dear . May her great soul rest in peace Folded hands - Allu Arjun


Rest In Peace #LataMangeshkar Broken heart. The voice of love, hope, Bhakti, heartbreak, dreams, the voice of romance will eternally be yours. The heavens got lucky today - Aditi Rao Hydari


We lost a legend today. Truly an end of an era. May her soul rest in peace and glory. #LataMangeshkar - Tamannaah Bhatia


Heartbroken and at a loss of words to hear about India’s Nightingale, Lata ji’s demise.  Indian cinema has lost one of it’s gems… but she will live on through her music for ever. My heartfelt condolences to the family - Keerthy Suresh


India has lost our nightingale. Cinema and music will never be the same again. Lataji your immense body of work and your iconic voice will be unparalleled forever #LataMangeshkar - Mammootty


Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more.HeartbrokenBroken heart The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life.Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar - Chiranjeevi Konidela

