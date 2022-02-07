Sivaji anna's cottage for Lata in Annai Illam

Chennai :

The year was 1961. One day, Sivaji Ganesan’s family received an unexpected guest at their home, Annai Illam, on Boag Road in T Nagar.





It was not just another fan of the kind who usually lands up at actors’ homes, but Lata Mangeshkar who had already made a name for herself as a popular singer over the previous decades.









Lata was there at their doorsteps to meet the man who reminded her of her father whom she had lost as a child. She felt the connection so strongly after watching Sivaji in Paava Mannippu that Lata rushed to the city from Bombay and went to his house.













“Appa and Lata ma shared a brother-sister bond because she felt Appa resembled her father Dinanath Mangeshkar,” said Sivaji’s son Prabhu. It grew so strong that Sivaji even had a cottage built inside his Annai Illam compound for Lata after learning that she was not comfortable staying in hotels.









However, the personal relationship aside, the collaboration between Lata and the family took several years more. Though she had sung some songs dubbed into Tamil, the first time she recorded an original song in Tamil was for Anand in 1987 that had Prabhu in the lead role, with music by Ilaiyaraaja.





“It was my brother Ramkumar who wanted Lata ma to sing Aaraaro Aariraaro in Anand. She agreed without a second’s hesitation saying, ‘Wouldn’t I do it for my brother’s son?’ She even arranged her own flight from Mumbai and flew down to Chennai to record it. The rapport continued even after Appa’s death. She used to often send photos of her with Appa, and captions it ‘Anna’. We were in touch until a few days ago, even when she was in hospital,” said Prabhu.













What arguably became Lata’s most popular song in Tamil came a year later, when she recorded Valai Osai Kala Kala Kalavena from Kamal Haasan’s Sathya in 1988. Though she lend her voice to scores of songs since then, that peppy, sensuous number that she sang with SP Balasubrahmanyam in Ilaiyaraaja’s composition went on to become one of the most popular songs ever since.









Apart from Ilaiyaraaja, S Janaki is another person whom Lata adored. Interestingly, Lata and Janaki rendered the voice for Preity Zinta in the film Dil Se – while Lata sang the Hindi version, Jiya Jale, it was her friend Janaki who recorded Nenjinile in Tamil.



