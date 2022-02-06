Lata Ji is part of soul, consciousness of India: AR Rahman

He also shared his journey with the late singer.
Chennai:
Legendary music composer-singer AR Rahman took to his Twitter to share a throwback picture of him with late Lata Mangeshkar.
The post read, "Love, respect and prayers @mangeshkarlata," (sic).
Rahman in a another post, shared a video where he spoke about how the Indian Queen of Melody Lata Mangeshkar's demise personally affected him. He also shared his journey with the late singer.
Love, respect and prayers 🌹
He captioned the post "#latamangeshkar (sic),"
"It's a very sad day for all of us and people take everything for granted. Lata Ji is not just a singer or an icon, I think she is a part of our soul, consciousness of India," AR Rahman said in the video.
The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning. She was 92.
Tribute to Lata Ji 🌹
