Lata Ji is part of soul, consciousness of India: AR Rahman

Chennai :

Legendary music composer-singer AR Rahman took to his Twitter to share a throwback picture of him with late Lata Mangeshkar.





The post read, "Love, respect and prayers @mangeshkarlata," (sic).





Rahman in a another post, shared a video where he spoke about how the Indian Queen of Melody Lata Mangeshkar's demise personally affected him. He also shared his journey with the late singer.





















He captioned the post "#latamangeshkar (sic),"





"It's a very sad day for all of us and people take everything for granted. Lata Ji is not just a singer or an icon, I think she is a part of our soul, consciousness of India," AR Rahman said in the video.























