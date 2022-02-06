Shraddha Kapoor visits Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital to meet Lata Mangeshkar

Mumbai :

Several pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet, in which we can see Shraddha sitting in the back seat of her car. She had an intense look on her face.





For the unversed, Shraddha and Lata Mangeshkar are relatives. The actor's maternal grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure was Lata Mangeshkar's first cousin. Prior to Shraddha, Laga Mangeshkar's sister Asha Bhosle visited the hospital to meet the ailing singer.





After her visit, Asha Bhosle shared an update about Lata Mangeshkar's health and said, "The doctor has said that she is stable now." Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.





Though having recovered from Covid, Lata Mangeshkar was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.