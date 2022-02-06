Sardar: Raashii Khanna begins shoot in Chennai

Chennai :

Offering fun glimpses of the snow season in Moscow, Raashii has now slipped into her new project Sardar. Announcing the commencement of her next on social media, Raashii shared a post on her Instagram story. Last week, the trailer of Ajay Devgn-starrer Rudra: The Darkness Within unfolded her quirky and intriguing character in the crime thriller show. Her next includes a Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor-starrer action thriller directed by Raj and DK.