Fourth single from Mahaan, ‘Rich Rich’ released

Chennai :

The number of views for the trailer of director Karthik Subbaraj's much-awaited Tamil action entertainer 'Mahaan', featuring Vikram and Dhruv Vikram in the lead, on Saturday shot past the 10 million-mark on a day the makers of the film chose to release the lyric video of 'Rich Rich', the fourth single from the film.





Set to tune by Santhosh Narayanan, the song has lyrics by Durai and has been rendered by Durai and Ofro.





'Mahaan', which is Vikram's 60th film and the first in which he will be seen acting alongside his son Dhruv, has been garnering a lot of attention. The film, which is to release on Amazon Prime on February 10, has triggered huge expectations among fans.





'Mahaan' is the story of a simple man who goes through a personal crisis after his family walks out on him when one day he steps out of line from his straight-laced and principled life.





He moves on without them to realise his ambitions, but even as he reaches the pinnacle of success, he misses the presence of his son and wants him back in his life.





What follows is an action-packed narrative with unexpected events unfolding in his life that take him through highs and lows, changing the course of his existence.



