Ravi Ashwin compliments Vishnu Vishal for ‘FIR’ trailer

Chennai :

"Amazing trailer! Can't wait to watch the movie buddy! As usual your script selection amazes me," Ashwin tweeted.



Vishnu, who himself played in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) league before a leg injury ended his cricket career, responded to Ashwin's compliment by saying, "So sweet of you buddy... Definitely not more amazing than your bowling variations and your achievements."





It was on Thursday that the team of 'FIR' chose to launch its trailer.





The film, which also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Reba Monica John, Manjima Mohan and Raiza Wilson, among others, is about a Muslim youth, whose life is ruined by the authorities because of a suspicion they harbour. How he responds to the situation is what the film is all about.





The film, which has music by Ashwath and cinematography by Arul Vincent, is all set to hit the screens on February 11.