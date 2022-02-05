Lata Mangeshkar critical, on ventilator support as health deteriorates: Hospital

Mumbai :

She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after her diagnosis. Dr Pratit Samdani, who has been treating her since then, has said that currently she is in the ICU and has once again been put on ventilator support, due to her worsened condition, for which she will remain under observation.





On January 27, Dr Smadani had revealed insights on the veteran singer's health, which gave a sigh of relief to all her fans.





She had recently been removed from the ventilator, as there had been an improvement in her health, though she was kept under medical observation in ICU. The singer's team has been regularly sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours.





Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.





One of Indian cinema's iconic singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in the year 2001.