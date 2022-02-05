Kalaiyarasan-starrer 'Kuthiraivaal' to release on March 4

Chennai :

Director Pa Ranjith, whose Neelam Productions has produced the film along with Yaazhi Films, took to Twitter to make the announcement.





Ranjith said: "Extremely happy to announce that our 'Kuthiraivaal' is all set to release in theatres on March 4. Experience the wild ride in theatres near you!"





'Kuthiraivaal', a psychological drama written by Rajesh G, is believed to be one of the very few Tamil films to have dealt with the concept of magical realism.





For instance, the film's protagonist, Kalaiyarasan, has a dream in which he sees a horse without a tail and eventually wakes up to find that he's grown a horse's tail.





Music for this film has been composed by Pradeepkumar and Maarten Visser, and cinematography is by Karthik Muthukumar.





The film, apart from Kalaiyarasan and Anjali Patel, also features Sowmya Jaganmurthy, Anand Sami and Chetan in important roles.