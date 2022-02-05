David Lynch signed for Spielberg's semi-autobiographical 'The Fabelmans'

San Francisco :

The project will serve as the first collaboration between the two celebrated directors, who broke out in the 1970s and have charmed the cinephiles through their exceptional body of work, reports Variety.





As per Variety, while plot details are yet unknown, 'The Fabelmans' is touted to be a semi-autobiographical project, and borrows heavily from its helmer, Spielberg's time growing up in Arizona.





The other cast members on the project include Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Julia Butters and debutant Gabriel LaBelle. As per Variety, Williams and Dano are expected to essay the characters drawn from Spielberg's parents, while Rogen's role is said to be influenced by Spielberg's uncle.





LaBelle is reported to star as aspiring filmmaker Sammy, a Spielberg analog, while Butters portrays his sister, Anne. However, the details about David's are heavily guarded.





In addition, 'The Fabelmans' also stars Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East, Julia Butters, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman. Spielberg has been co - written the script with Tony Kushner, who is his frequent collaborator.



