Actor Vijay's directors in a frame... Guess who clicked it?

Chennai :

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has helmed Vijay's recently released blockbuster film 'Master' took to his Twitter and shared a group picture of him with the other directors, including Atlee and Nelson Dilipkumar clicked the actor himself on Friday.





In the snap, we get to see the three directors in all smiley faces. 'What a life," the background text read.









Atlee, who directed Vijay's 2019's sports drama 'Bigil' and action thrillers such as 'Theri' and 'Mersal', and Lokesh Kanagaraj who helmed Vijay's recent film 'Master' gave him blockbuster hits in the box-office, hitting more than Rs 200 crore worldwide.





Nelson Dilipkumar's upcoming 'Beast' is all set to release in April 2022. According to sources, Vijay had recently finished dubbing for his portions and post-productions works are going on at a fast pace, gearing up for the release.



