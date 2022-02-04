Teaser of Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan's 'Bestseller' unveiled

Mumbai :

Ahead of the release of the psychological thriller, 'Bestseller', the makers treated the audience with the show's first official teaser. Directed by Mukul Abhyankar, the eight-episode series features Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni in pivotal roles.





In the teaser, we hear a voice-over describing what makes for a bestseller. However, the makers have not yet revealed much about the plot of the series in the teaser clip. Sharing the teaser's link, Shruti wrote, "Binge into a twisted tale of thrills." 'Bestseller' will be out on Amazon Prime Video on February 18.