Fri, Feb 04, 2022

Teaser of Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan's 'Bestseller' unveiled

Published: Feb 04,202210:35 PM by ANI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

In the teaser, we hear a voice-over describing what makes for a bestseller. However, the makers have not yet revealed much about the plot of the series in the teaser clip. Sharing the teaser's link, Shruti wrote, Binge into a twisted tale of thrills. 'Bestseller' will be out on Amazon Prime Video on February 18.

Poster of Bestseller (Image source: Instagram)
Poster of Bestseller (Image source: Instagram)
Mumbai:
Ahead of the release of the psychological thriller, 'Bestseller', the makers treated the audience with the show's first official teaser. Directed by Mukul Abhyankar, the eight-episode series features Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

In the teaser, we hear a voice-over describing what makes for a bestseller. However, the makers have not yet revealed much about the plot of the series in the teaser clip. Sharing the teaser's link, Shruti wrote, "Binge into a twisted tale of thrills." 'Bestseller' will be out on Amazon Prime Video on February 18.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations