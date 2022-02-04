Fri, Feb 04, 2022

Riteish, Genelia to reunite on screen with quirky comedy ‘Mister Mummy’

Published: Feb 04,2022

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are all set to star in the upcoming Shaad Ali film, 'Mister Mummy'. The comedy drama will tell the story of a grumpy man, played by Riteish, inexplicably getting pregnant.

Poster of Mister Mummy (IANS)
At the core of the movie is the story of a couple with opposing choices on the matter of children. Destiny, though, has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts as they set off on a mad, bumpy ride in this comedy drama of revelations and realisations.

The film will also mark the reunion of Riteish and Genelia on screen after a decade. They were last seen together in the 2012 release, 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya'.

T-Series Films and Hectic Cinema have joined forces to roll out the film. Directed by Shaad Ali, 'Mister Mummy' has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaad Ali and Siva Ananth.

Conversations