Not Rannvijay Singha, MTV Roadies will now be hosted by Sonu Sood

Mumbai :

Excited to be a part of the 18th season, Sonu said, "The journey of MTV Roadies moulds you into a champion for life. The series of challenges are unlike any other as they put you in contention with yourself to see if you have the fight within to emerge back as a stronger version of yourself. I am truly honoured to be hosting the 18th season of MTV Roadies."





The new season of the stunt reality show is set against the locales of South Africa. "As a host, I will guide the contestants through the tough journey ahead in South Africa while challenging them to see if they have the spirit within of being a true Roadie," he added.





The shoot will begin in the second week of February in South Africa and is expected to go live in March 2022 on MTV India.