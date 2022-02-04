Emotions work well irrespective of the language: Sabari-Saravanan

Chennai :

Sabari and Saravanan, the directors, helming Koogle Kuttappa, the official remake of Malayalam film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 are excited. “The movie is all set to release soon. We are waiting for the right release date and screens,” the duo says.





The movie boasts a star ensemble of KS Ravikumar, Tharshan, Yogi Babu, and Losliya in the lead roles. “Though the entire eyes will be on the robot, none of these characters will take a backseat through the runtime. They will have their own prominence and we have tweaked it in a way that each of them has a lot to contribute and create an impact in their given screentime,” Sabarish and Saravanan tell DT Next.









Sabari and Saravanan, directors of Koogle Kuttappa





The movie though is an official remake will cater to Tamil audiences across centres, according to the directors. “The landscapes and the languages may be different but emotions are the same. Emotion quotient has always worked well with the audience irrespective of the language. Koogle Kuttappa has enough emotions to keep the audience engrossed,” they add.





The film produced by RK Celluloids was initially titled Google Kuttappan.





Commenting on that Sabarish and Saravanan say, “Again it has a sentiment attached to it. Down south, people address their dear ones as appa and not appan. Koogle Kuttappa is a title that could take the film nearer to the masses.”