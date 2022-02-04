Vikram-Dhruv’s Mahaan trailer clocks 2 million views

Chennai :

The team of director Karthik Subbaraj’s Mahaan, featuring actors Vikram and Dhruv Vikram in the lead, on Thursday released the trailer of the much-awaited action thriller.





The fast-paced trailer takes us through the story of a simple man who goes through a personal crisis after his family walks out on him when one day he steps out of line from his straight-laced and principled life.





“It is always a delight to work with Vikram, and Mahaan has been extra-special, as it is the 60th movie in his expansive and impressive career. The movie has also given me the opportunity to bring together and direct the dynamic father-son duo of Vikram and Dhruv in their first on screen appearance together ever,” the director said.





The actor elaborated: “My character in the movie has multiple shades and it was very interesting to transition from one emotion to another as the story progressed. It is, of course, also an extra special film for me -- one, as I reach a milestone in my cinematic journey with this being my 60th film, and two, as my son Dhruv Vikram is playing my reel-life son in it.”





Talking about his son’s acting skills, Vikram said: “He has worked very hard for this role,and I am very proud of him.”





Speaking for himself, Dhruv Vikram said: “This is the first time I am getting to share screen space with my father and that too in a role portraying his son. He is a very talented man with an excellent understanding of the craft and I have so much to learn from him.”





He added: “Working under Karthik Subbaraj sir’s direction was a superb experience and he guided me through the film, helping me understand the nuances and intensity of my character in depth. It really brought out the best in me.”



