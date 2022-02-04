STR treats fans with an 'inspirational' gift on his birthday

Chennai :





In the 13-minute-long video, STR could be seen indulging himself in vigorous fitness activities, including strength resistance training, tennis, basketball, swimming, yoga, badminton, walking, jogging, boxing and silambam among others. The actor, who had started his journey at 105 kgs, lost around 30 kgs by practising healthy lifestyle regime.





Watch the video here:









Ever since actor Silambarasan aka STR's chiselled look came out, fans and followers have been in awe of his physical transformation. It gave several youngsters various fitness goals during the lockdown. Adding to this, on his birthday, the actor released a video on his transformation and the journey he has been through, physically, mentally and even emotionally.