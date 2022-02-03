Udhayanidhi Stalin's production house to present 'Radhe Shyam' in TN

Chennai :

Actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies will present director Radha Krishna Kumar’s ‘Radhe Shyam’, featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, in theatres across Tamil Nadu on March 11.





Produced by Vamsi and Pramod for the UV Creations banner, the big-budget movie is all about war between love and destiny.





The story revolves around Vikramaditya (Prabhas), the celebrated palmist with some unique abilities, and the love of his life, Dr Prerna (Pooja Hegde).





The chemistry and emotions between the lead characters are among the highlights of ‘Radhe Shyam’, with the others being the making, narration, visuals and music. Already, the film’s trailer and songs have become a huge sensation.





The film has musical score by Justin Prabhakar, while S S Thaman has composed the background music.





The cinematography of the film is helmed by Manoj Paramahamsa and lyrics and dialogues are penned by Madhan Karky.





‘Radhe Shyam’ will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.