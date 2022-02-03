Sivakarthikeyan completes a decade in films, expresses gratitude

Chennai :

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who has completed 10 years in the film industry, on Thursday expressed his gratitude to several people, including his fans, who, he said, were always with him from the beginning, standing by him and celebrating him on this "journey of successes, failures and learnings."





In a statement, Sivakarthikeyan, whose popularity has fast been rising and who commands a huge fanbase all across south India, said, "Today marks my 10 years in cinema... Started this journey with nothing but hope.





Thank you and love you all ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/WX5jlP4mYm — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) February 3, 2022





"And today, the place that you have given for me in your hearts and homes, is an unforeseen truth.





"At this significant juncture, I thank director Pandiraj sir for giving me my first acting opportunity, my fantastic producers who shaped my projects, my directors who stood along (with) me in this journey, my talented co-actors who let me also shine through their talents, the technicians and staff who have worked in all my films, as well as the distributors, theatre owners, friends from the media and all cinema fans.





"Above all, my heartfelt thanks to my motherly Tamil, my Tamil people for owning me as your son, brother, friend, family and to my brothers and sisters out there as my fans who are always with me from the beginning, standing by me, celebrating me on this journey of successes, failures and learnings."





Sivakarthikeyan said that all that he want to do is to work harder to make everyone happy and to be useful to others with the life that people had blessed him with.