HappyBirthdaySTR: Six films where Silambarasan TR proved himself to be a trendsetter of Tamil cinema

Chennai :

The versatile actor-director-singer and lyricist Silambarasan TR turns 39 today and on this special occasion, we take a look back at his six key films that redefined the star.





Actor Silambarasan appeared as a child artiste on screen in the film 'Uravai Katha Killi' directed by his father T.Rajendran and later he made his debut in the film 'Kadhal Azhivathillai' in 2002 which was again directed and produced by his father.





Fondly called by his fans as STR, the actor has struggled throughout his career, overcoming a lot of hurdles and controversies. He has seen the highs and lows in 26 years of his filmdom and is now in his own league in the Tamil film industry and has led by example for other aspiring actors as well.





Here are the 6 key films that redefined the star:





1. Kovil









The romantic drama Kovil directed by Hari featured Simbu (Shaktivel) and Sonia Aggarwal (Angel) in the lead. The story is about two people of different faiths falling in love with each other. The film's score was the highlight of it, marking the first collaboration of Simbu with Harris Jayaraj.





It was a huge commercial hit and Simbu attracted a lot of fans for his role in the film. The legendary comedian Vadivelu's comedy sequences stole the show. Another interesting facet of the film is it was shot in 59 days and for the scene where Simbu races over the bad guys, there were as many as 1,000 people on the sets to make the film grand. It took five days to shoot. Simbu's hairstyle and his charisma in a rural role gave him a loyal fan base even in down south.





2. Manmadhan









Manmadhan directed by AJ Murugan was one of the most influential films in STR's career and the film received great reviews from his fans and from critics. Simbu played the role of identical twins, while Jyothika and Sindhu Tolani played crucial roles. The film was a box office hit and had a successful run for over 150 days at the time of its release. The iconic nosebleed scene still enjoys its own cult status even today.





3. Thotti Jaya









Thotti Jaya directed by V.Z. Durai was a different film in STR's career at that time. It was a gangster-thriller film and the actor never went back to the genre until he was cast again as one in Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Though the film failed at the box office, it still made the mark of critics and was critically acclaimed for how realistic STR's performance was in the film. The film also had Gopika, GM Sundar, Pradeep Rawat, and Vincent Asokan in supporting roles.





4. Vallavan









Vallavan was a romantic-action drama acted and directed by Silambarasan TR. It marked the first film in which STR stepped in as director. The film was a superhit and provided what STR fans were craving for, for him to be a romantic film. STR and Reema Sen in the lead stole the film together, either it is STR proposing to Reema Sen or Reema Sen rejecting the proposal many times. The film overall received a positive response from fans but was criticized for the portrayal of love now by critics.





5. VTV









VTV aka Vinnaithaaandi Varuvaayaa directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon transformed STR into Karthik and made him come back to Tamil Cinema with a bang. It is about Karthik, an aspiring filmmaker who finds the meaning of his life through love with Jessia played by Trisha who has her own share of problems. The film is slated to be a classic from the eyes of STR fans and still loved for the real performances from STR and Trisha who shared beautiful chemistry on screen. It was a commercial blockbuster and was remade in Hindi as Ekk Deewana Tha.





6. Maanaadu









Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu was a huge comeback for STR in theatres as Atman Silambarasan-- a philosophy that he follows sternly. The film garnered so much love for STR's portrayal as Abdul Khaliq and SJ Surya as Dhanush Kodi in a rather complex time-loop thriller. It was a huge box-office success and Simbu lost 27 kgs of body weight for the film. The film received highly positive reviews from critics and audiences for its sharp writing and cool action sequences.