New mom Priyanka Chopra shares first social media post after baby announcement

New Delhi :





Priyanka and Nick, 29, shared that they had welcomed their first child via surrogacy in an Instagram post on January 22.









They wrote at the time, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."





The much-in-love couple tied the knot in December 2018 after dating for a while.

Global star and new mom Priyanka Chopra is acing her carfie game as seen from her latest social media post. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka, 39, uploaded two sunlit selfies, one with and another without shades.