Vikram and Dhruv Vikram starrer-'Mahaan' trailer out now

Chennai :

With just 7 days for the release and with the teaser garnering positive response from all quarters, the makers of the upcoming Vikram and Dhruv Vikram starrer 'Mahaan' have released the trailer on Thursday.





The trailer shows Gandhi Mahaan (Vikram), a commerce teacher, being pushed to become a local liquor baron and slowly turning into a gangster under various circumstances. It also has Karthik Subbaraj's touch of his previous gangster film 'Jigarthanda'.





The makers, ahead of the release have already shared a few unseen stills of the cast members and character posters exciting the fans for seeing how the father-son duo will play out.





The film, produced by Lalit Kumar, is a narrative of a series of events that transform the whole life of an ordinary man as well as all the people around him. Mahaan features real-life father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram together for the very first time, along with Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles.





Mahaan's plotline revealed by Amazon Prime Video a few days ago follows a story of a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the path of ideological living in his search for personal freedom. However, as he realizes his ambitions, he also misses the presence of his son in his life. Having fulfilled his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father? This story is about how his life goes through an unexpected series of events in this thrilling, action-packed journey.





The film will premiere on February 10 in Amazon Prime Video and will simultaneously be released in several languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and in Kannada as 'Maha Purusha'.