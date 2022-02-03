Dhoni to don warrior superhero in graphic novel Atharva, first look revealed

Chennai :

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni on Wednesday revealed the first look of his graphic novel titled Atharva: The Origin. It is based on writer Ramesh Thamilmani’s work. This graphic novel is jointly backed by Virzu Studios and Midas Deals Pvt Ltd.





Commenting on the project, MS Dhoni said, “I am thrilled to be associated with this project and it is indeed an exciting venture. Atharva - The Origin is a captivating graphic novel with an engaging story and immersive artwork. Author Ramesh Thamilmani’s attempt to launch India’s first mythological superhero with a contemporary twist will leave every reader wanting for more.”













The cricketer was in Chennai recently to shoot for the same. Talking about the book Ramesh Thamilmani said, “Atharva - The Origin is a dream project and one that is close to my heart. We have worked for several years to bring alive a vision, an idea and translate it into a masterpiece as you will see. I am excited and happy to have MS Dhoni portraying Atharva, who truly embodies the character. Each of the characters and artwork in the novel including that of MS Dhoni’s has been developed post extensive research and every nuance of the world has been created with great attention to detail.”