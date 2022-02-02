Actress Malavika Mohanan opens up on her morphed pic, bashes media portals

Chennai :

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who is currently on her vacation in the Maldives, slammed media portals for morphing her picture and publishing fake reports of the actress.





She tweeted, "This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake and a vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that including media houses, which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help & report." (sic).





She had also shared the unedited, real picture in which was different altogether compared to the photoshopped image.





This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM , which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help & report. pic.twitter.com/y9QXDf5HHf — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) February 2, 2022





Malavika Mohanan was last seen in actor Vijay's Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.