Wed, Feb 02, 2022

Actress Malavika Mohanan opens up on her morphed pic, bashes media portals

Published: Feb 02,202205:56 PM by Online Desk

She had also shared the unedited, real picture in which was different altogether compared to the photoshopped image.

Actress Malavika Mohanan
Chennai:
Actress Malavika Mohanan, who is currently on her vacation in the Maldives, slammed media portals for morphing her picture and publishing fake reports of the actress. 

She tweeted, "This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake and a vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that including media houses, which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help & report." (sic).

Malavika Mohanan was last seen in actor Vijay's Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

