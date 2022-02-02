Vadivelu upset with Redin Kingsley, calls off Naai Sekar shoot for the day

Chennai :

The veteran actor is quite uncompromising when it comes to shooting timings and call-sheets. He also expects other artistes in his movie to follow suit. On Wednesday, the team of Naai Sekar Returns has planned to shoot an important scene in Chennai in the presence of all artistes. Redin Kingsley of Doctor fame is also a part of the scene with Vadivelu. The comedian showed up at the shooting spot on time, donned his makeup, and was ready to face the camera. Director Suraaj informed Vadivelu that Redin Kinglsey is yet to make it to the shoot. Vadivelu, with patience, waited for a couple of hours before taking his makeup off and called it ‘pack up’ for the day. However, he did not leave the spot. The actor waited until 2.30 pm for Kingsley to arrive and gave him his piece of mind. The shoot was cancelled and the entire unit stood there stunned. The team will be shooting the portions on Thursday.





Naai Sekar Returns has Shivani Narayanan playing the heroine and also has Anand Raj and Seshu in important roles. The makers also recorded one of the songs crooned by Vadivelu himself at a studio in London. The story of Naai Sekar Returns revolves around Vadivelu and several breeds of dogs. Santhosh Narayanan will compose the film’s music.