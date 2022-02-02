Sarath Kumar tests positive for Covid-19 again

Chennai :

The actor, who took to Twitter to make the announcement, said: "Good evening my near and dear friends relatives and my brothers and sisters in the political party.





This evening, I have tested positive and have self isolated myself. I humbly request all the dear ones who have been in contact for the past week to test yourself immediately."





This is the second time that Sarath Kumar has tested positive for the virus. He had earlier tested positive while shooting for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' in Hyderabad last year.





Sarath Kumar will next be seen in director Vijay Milton's upcoming film 'Mazhai Pidikaatha Manithan', which features actor and music director Vijay Antony in the lead.





'Mazhai Pidikaatha Manithan' (Man who dislikes Rain) is about two individuals who are good friends. However, each of them lives by a different code. What happens when their codes put them on opposing teams is what the film is all about.



