Vijay completes dubbing for Beast, post-production works gear up

Chennai :

The makers of Vijay's Beast, who had already announced that the film will hit the screens on April 14 or on April 28, have confirmed that the actor has completed dubbing for his portions recently.





Sources close to DT Next say that Vijay has completed his dubbing for the film a few days ago. "The film has entered the post-production stage and is on track for an April 14 release," they added.





Vijay had wrapped up the shoot in December. The Tamil-language movie, a comedy-action thriller, was written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sun Pictures. The film also stars Pooja Hedge, Shine Tom Chako, Aparna Das, Redin Kingsley, Selvaraghavan, VTV Ganesh, Yogi Babu, John Vijay, and others. The film score is by Anirudh Ravichander.





After Beast, the actor has Dil Raju's upcoming film tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 66', a multilingual film helmed by Vamsi Paidipally