Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam release date announced, to hit theatres on March 11

Chennai :

After multiple delays, the makers of the Prabhas and Pooja Hedge-starrer, period romantic film 'Radhe Shayam' have finally locked a release date. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 11.





Enthralled about the announcement, the official Twitter account of the film and the actors associated took to social media and shared the release date of the film with a new striking poster ​of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial.





"The enthralling love story has a new release date! #RadheShyam in cinemas on 11th March," (sic) the tweet read.



