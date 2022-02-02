Wed, Feb 02, 2022

Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam release date announced, to hit theatres on March 11

Published: Feb 02,202210:16 AM by Online Desk

Updated: Feb 02,202210:34 AM

Enthralled about the announcement, the official Twitter account of the film and the actors associated took to social media and shared the release date of the film with a new striking poster ​of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial.

Image credit: Twitter/@RadheShyam
Chennai:
After multiple delays, the makers of the Prabhas and Pooja Hedge-starrer, period romantic film 'Radhe Shayam' have finally locked  a release date. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 11.

"The enthralling love story has a new release date! #RadheShyam in cinemas on 11th March," (sic) the tweet read.


Set in the 1970s, "Radhe Shyam" features Prabhas as Vikramaditya, who falls in love with Prerana, played by Hegde.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod. "Radhe Shyam" will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam

