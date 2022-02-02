Tiger, Vikram Prabhu’s next, is a thriller

Chennai :

Actor Vikram Prabhu’s next that will be directed by Karthi went on floors in Chennai on Tuesday. Announcing that the film had gone on floors, Open Screen Pictures, the firm producing the film, said: “Vikram Prabhu’s next film is titled as Tiger. Shooting in progress.”





The film will have music by Sam CS and will have screenplay and dialogues by director Muthaiah.





Karthi, a former assistant director of Muthaiah, will be making his directorial debut with Tiger.





Talking about the film the director said, “Tiger will be an edge-of-seat thriller that will keep the audience engrossed throughout its runtime. I am glad that Muthaiah sir has come on board to pen the screenplay of the film, which will raise the anticipation levels. Tiger will certainly be a decent theatrical watch.”





The film will see Vikram Prabhu and Sri Divya opposite each for the second time after Vellaikaara Durai. Ananthika will play another heroine in the film. Actor Sakthi Vasu will be seen playing the antagonist.