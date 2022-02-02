Premkumar denies making sequel to 96

Chennai :





Reports also suggested that Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha are on board the projects.





This excited the netizens who came up with their own happily ever after one-liners for Ram and Jaanu.





However, when DT Next contacted the filmmaker who denied it. He called those reports as “fake” and added that no such sequel is in the offing.





96 revolves around the story of two high school sweethearts meeting at their school’s reunion after 22 years and they get nostalgic. The film has music by Govind Vasanta and was remade in Telugu and Kannada.

On Tuesday, there were several reports on the internet and in social media saying that director Premkumar has completed penning the script to his blockbuster 96.