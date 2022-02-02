Ameer returns to direction, Vetrimaaran pens dialogues

Chennai :





This marks their collaboration for the third time after Vada Chennai and Vaadivaasal. “The film will have dialogues by Vetrimaaran and will be directed by Ameer.





The annoucement will be made in a few hours for the film that will be officially Ameer’s fifth directorial of his career, after delivering blockbusters like Mounam Pesiyadhe, Raam, Paruthiveeran and Aadhi Bhagavan.





The project is all set to go on floors soon,” said a tinseltown source to DT Next.





The entire cast and crew for the film will be announced on February 14.





Earlier Ameer and Vetrimaaran had collaborated for Vada Chennai, in which Ameer played the role of Rajan that won huge critical acclaim.





The duo has also reportedly combined for Vaadivaasal that has Suriya in the lead role. Ameer is said to have co-written dialogues with Vetrimaaran for Vaadivaasal and will also be playing a crucial role in the film.





The annoucement of their third collaboration is set to raise the anticipation levels among moviebuffs.

Director-actor Ameer is back behind the camera, nine years after Jayam Ravi’s Aadhi Bhagavan in 2013. What is even more exciting is that the film will have dialogues penned by the National award-winning director, Vetrimaaran.