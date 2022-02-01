Tue, Feb 01, 2022

Aishwaryaa tests positive for Covid, admitted to hospital

Published: Feb 01,202209:52 PM by Online Desk

Updated: Feb 01,202210:33 PM

Aishwarya dhanush (Image Source: Instagram)
Chennai:
Aishwaryaa, daughter of actor Rajinikanth, tested positive for Covid and has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai.

Confirming this on her Instagram handle, she said "Tested positive even after all precautions...get admitted... please mask up, get vaccinated and be safe. Bring it on 2022!! We will see what more is that you have in store for me."





