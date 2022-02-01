Aishwaryaa tests positive for Covid, admitted to hospital

Aishwaryaa tests positive for Covid
Chennai:
Aishwaryaa, daughter of actor Rajinikanth, tested positive for Covid and has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai.
Confirming this on her Instagram handle, she said "Tested positive even after all precautions...get admitted... please mask up, get vaccinated and be safe. Bring it on 2022!! We will see what more is that you have in store for me."
Recently, Aishwaryaa and actor Dhanush decided to part ways after 18 years of marriage. The couple made their official announcement on their respective social media handles.
Conversations